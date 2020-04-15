Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

Tuesday, April 14th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- An employee at Remington Arms has tested positive for COVID-19 just a week after operations resumed in Ilion. We learn from Chuck Lester a few details about the story, plus things get heated with Chuck and Keeler.

- In an unprecedented move the Utica Boilermaker Road Race, scheduled for the second Sunday in July, has been moved to September 13th. We speak to Jordan Peters from the Boilermaker about the decision.

- We get an update from NYC! Peter Franklin is the Gabby Cabby and he's been living under quarantine.

7 AM Hour

- The City of Little Falls is doing their part to give back to the community. Laura Powers joins us to fill us in on what they've planned.

- Katie Giacovelli from the Utica OD calls in to update us on the status of the MV Sports All-Star event. The event has moved online with big names in sports announcing some of the winners.

- Bill reads an email from Vicky Judd of Herkimer County. Vicky endured torture when she was infected with COVID-19.

- We once again get an opportunity to speak with Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS to learn more about COVID-19 and its presence in CNY.

8 AM Hour

- How is COVID-19 impacting people with Alzheimer's disease? We are joined by Cathy James of the Alzheimer's Association. She talks about how people with dementia or other cognitive diseases are handling this pandemic.

- Utica Coffee is one of the local businesses impacted by COVID-19, but they're making lemonade from lemons...or coffee. Frank Elias joins us this morning to talk about his business and how it's changing. They're actually hiring!

- We are honored to speak with New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul. She gives us an update on all things COVID-19 related in the state.

Today we end the show with the Mohawk Valley Barbershop Harmony Society rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.