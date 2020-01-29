Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

Tuesday, January 28th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Vermont is looking to add emojis to license plates. How long before we see that in New York? Tonya J. Powers (FNR) delivers a report on this possible new trend.

- We always enjoy our conversations and True Tales from NYC Gabby Cabby. Peter Franklin joins us for his weekly hit!

7 AM Hour

- For two shows as part of the MVCC Cultural Series, native son Leon Etienne is bringing his Magic Rocks! show to town this Saturday.

- $50,000 in funding has been awarded to help improve water conditions in Vernon Center. Assemblyman John Salka had a lot to do with securing the funding and he calls in to talk about that and the current legislative session.

8 AM Hour

- A brand new Accent is out and the All-Mohawk Valley All-Stars keynote speaker has been announced! Katie Giacovelli of the Utica OD is in studio.

- Donna Burch is a local author and she's working on a new project. We get an update from her.