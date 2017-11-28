Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, November 28th, 2017
Tuesday, November 28th, 2017
6 AM Hour
- Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio is on this morning to talk about the Consumer Agency lawsuit filed against the Trump Administration over leadership.
- Peter Franklin is THE Gabby Cabby. He delivers his weekly True Tales from New York City.
7 AM Hour
- Robert Caltabiano is a former Secret Service agent and National Security Expert. He joins us this morning to talk about protecting yourself from scams this holiday season.
- Chief Russ Brooks and his attorney, Earl Redding, join us this morning to discuss what came out of yesterday's hearing in State Supreme Court in Rome.
8 AM Hour
- We continue speaking with Chief Brooks about yesterday's court case in Rome. Andrew also makes a big announcement.
- Mark Kelso is with the Buffalo Bills radio broadcast team. He joins us this morning to talk about the upcoming divisional match up with New England.