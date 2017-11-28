Keeler Show Notes for Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

Tuesday, November 28th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Rachel Sutherland of Fox News Radio is on this morning to talk about the Consumer Agency lawsuit filed against the Trump Administration over leadership.

- Peter Franklin is THE Gabby Cabby. He delivers his weekly True Tales from New York City.

7 AM Hour

- Robert Caltabiano is a former Secret Service agent and National Security Expert. He joins us this morning to talk about protecting yourself from scams this holiday season.

- Chief Russ Brooks and his attorney, Earl Redding, join us this morning to discuss what came out of yesterday's hearing in State Supreme Court in Rome.

8 AM Hour

- We continue speaking with Chief Brooks about yesterday's court case in Rome. Andrew also makes a big announcement.

- Mark Kelso is with the Buffalo Bills radio broadcast team. He joins us this morning to talk about the upcoming divisional match up with New England.