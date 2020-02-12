Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

Wednesday, February 12th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Should the DOJ be stepping in for the sentencing phase of the Roger Stone trial? Rachel Sutherland (FNR) gives a report on the latest from that.

- Bernie wins BIG in the New Hampshire Primary and he's on to Nevada and South Carolina. Tonya J. Powers (FNR) is on this morning to break down the results.

7 AM Hour

- Luke Radel is a sophomore at New Hartford High School and is the founder of 'Elected News.' He just took a trip to New Hampshire to attend the Town Halls ahead of yesterday's Democratic Primary. We speak with him about his trip.

- Also in New Hampshire is Luke Perry of Utica College. He is a Professor of Government and founder of The Utica College Center of Public Affairs and Election Research. He also author's 'The NY-22 Minute.' He gives his analysis of the primary results.

8 AM Hour

- Another Comets home game happens tonight and the 'Voice of the Comets,' Joe Roberts, joins us for a little preview.

- Trump Impeachment acquittal, a New Hampshire Primary and more. That is what we discuss with CNN's Ryan Nobles.