Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, January 24th, 2017

Wednesday, January 24th, 2017

6 AM Hour

- Tonya J. Powers of Fox News Radio is on with us this morning to talk about all things Oscars.

7 AM Hour

- Anthony Brindisi is on with us this morning to discuss the Herkimer County email issue and email issue in general. John Scarano is also with us to talk about his feelings with Brindisi.

8 AM Hour

- Anthony Picente is in this morning to give his take on the "Email-Gate" situation.

- Sara Bloomfield joins us this morning. She is the Director of The U.S. Holocaust Museum and she's talking to us about the 'Never Stop Asking Why' initiative.

- Ryan Nobles is with CNN. He is on this morning to talk about the fallout from the Shutdown and the latest from Capitol Hill.