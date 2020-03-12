Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- It was a big night for Joe Biden last night as he continued to grow his delegate count in the race to be the Democrat Presidential nominee. Tonya J. Powers gives a brief review of what states backed the former Vice President.

- Coming up on Saturday, Don McPherson will be in attendance at the Kristin's Fund Gala. He has devoted much of his life to help stop the epidemic of Domestic and Gender-Based violence.

7 AM Hour

- Former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney only has one opponent left in the primary for the Republican nomination in the Race for NY-22. George Phillips is on this morning to talk about why he's still in the race.

- We are honored to speak with the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney! Congresswoman Liz Cheney is on with us this morning to tell us why she feels Claudia Tenney is the right woman for the job in NY-22.

8 AM Hour

- Tomato Pie Day is right around the corner and we always enjoy our time with Jay Sumner. He's the founder of I Love Utica and he's in this morning to promote the big annual event.

- Coronavirus has everyone in a tizzy and several colleges are closing their doors and movie classes to the online platform. Our intern Angelo is facing a closure at his college, Emerson College in Boston.

- As we do every Wednesday, we speak with Ryan Nobles from CNN. He breaks down the primary results from last night.