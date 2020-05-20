Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- Jerome Powell and Steve Mnuchin testified before the Senate Banking Committee yesterday. The Pandemic response was addressed and Rachel Sutherland reports on how it went.

7 AM Hour

- Yesterday, the topic of churches during COVID-19 came up and today we wanted to speak with a local religious leader on how he's handling things. Fr. Joe Salerno of Our Lady of Lourdes and Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Churches joins us to share what he's going through.

- We are once again honored to be joined by Dr. Kent Hall of MVHS. He is the Chief Physician Executive and always is willing to answer whatever question possible. Have one for him? 315-736-0186.

8 AM Hour

- If you were having trouble working from home, who would you ask advice from? A former Green Beret of course! We speak with Jason Van Camp who gives us 5 Tips for Surviving Remote Work.

- The Oneida Nation announced yesterday that they will begin a phased reopening of their 3 casino facilities beginning June 10th. We speak with VP of Communications for the Nation Joel Barkin and Senior Vice President of Hospitality Karen Ramirez about the plan put in place for the reopening.

- CNN's Ryan Nobles joins us each Wednesday morning to discuss the latest news-makers in D.C.

