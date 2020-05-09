Keeler Show Notes for Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

6 AM Hour

- An internal FEMA memo paints a grim picture of Coronavirus, but the White House is pushing back. Rachel Sutherland (FNR) is on this morning with a report.

- Each and every night New York City is shutting down the subways for cleaning and removal of homeless people. We speak with Tonya J. Powers (FNR) about the process.

7 AM Hour

- How is local law enforcement handling the COVID-19 Pandemic and how has it impacted what they do? Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol joins us this morning to share some concerns. He hopes the court will open soon.

- Our daily updates with Dr. Kent Hall continue.

8 AM Hour

- How are you staying fit and healthy under quarantine? We speak with local fitness expert Steve Nunno. Nunno also trains our Utica Fire Department recruits.

- It's been a while since we've spoken to Jon Decker of Fox News Radio. We catch up with him and he reports on Trump's visit to a domestic mask maker in Arizona.

- Ryan Nobles of CNN is now assigned to the President Trump re-election campaign. He joins us as he does weekly.

