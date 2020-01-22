Kirkland Man Ticketed After Being Struck By Vehicle

A Kirkland man was injured Tuesday in a Car/pedestrian accident on Bristol Road in Kirkland.

Officials say, 23-year-old Samuel Constantino failed to yield the right of way by starting to cross the road.

As he entered the roadway he was struck by a 2019 Honda Civic being driven by 60-year-old Maryellen Donough.

Deputies say Constantino was transported to St. Elizabeth's hospital and treated for minor injuries and he as issued a traffic citation returnable to the Town of Kirkland Court.