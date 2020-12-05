Largest Increase Yet in Herkimer County COVID-19 Cases

Herkimer County's Department of Health announced their highest number yet of new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 41 new positive cases. That brings the total number of active positive cases to a record 311 and a total of 901 positives since the pandemic began.

"With numbers of positive cases increasing at an alarming rate, it’s imperative now more than ever that people wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings," said Herkimer County Legislative Chairman Jim Bono. "Although positive cases are increasing, the important numbers to watch are the hospitalization and death rates along with ICU bed capacities. Herkimer County is not in a critical zone designation as of yet, but that can change very quickly if we let our guard down," he said.