Largest Increase Yet in Herkimer County COVID-19 Cases
Herkimer County's Department of Health announced their highest number yet of new positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with 41 new positive cases. That brings the total number of active positive cases to a record 311 and a total of 901 positives since the pandemic began.
"With numbers of positive cases increasing at an alarming rate, it’s imperative now more than ever that people wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings," said Herkimer County Legislative Chairman Jim Bono. "Although positive cases are increasing, the important numbers to watch are the hospitalization and death rates along with ICU bed capacities. Herkimer County is not in a critical zone designation as of yet, but that can change very quickly if we let our guard down," he said.
That messages reinforced by Herkimer County's Health Director on Saturday. "Please wear your masks, avoid gatherings and social distance," Christina Cain stated in her release. The county has a total of 59,447 negative tests against the 901 positives, which is a positivity rate of 1.5-percent since the start of the pandemic. Herkimer's current positivity rate was 4.3-percent yesterday and 4.9-percent over the last seven days.
There are 10 Herkimer County residents currently hospitalized due to the virus. 14 county residents have died since March.
Total COVID-19 Numbers for Saturday, December 5, 2020
Numbers of Covid-19 cases in Herkimer County as of 12pm 12/05/2020:
Total New Positive Cases Today:
41
Total Lab Confirmed Positive Covid -19 test results: (From 3/13/20)
901
Total Active Positive Covid -19 Patients:
311
Total Hospitalized:
10
Total number recovered:
565
Covid Deaths:
14
Negative Covid-19 test results:
59447
Mandatory Quarantine (with public health orders):
380
Released from Mandatory Quarantine:
0
Precautionary Quarantine:
420
Released from Precautionary Quarantine today:
0