Who Needs ‘Day Drinking’ When You Can See This Band At Turning Stone

What's better than spending your summer on a 'Pontoon' in the 'Boondocks'? How about seeing this band when they come to Central New York.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images
Turning Stone Resort Casino is announcing Little Big Town is coming to their Events Center this year. The Grammy Award-winning group will take over the big stage on August 6th at 8:00pm.

Little Big Town has been nominated for numerous Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA Awards since the band caught fire in 2002. With over 40 award show nominations, they've taken home nearly 20 of those in the past five years. You know them for their hits like 'Boondocks', 'Bring It On Home', and 'Little White Church'.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Little Big Town

Where: Turning Stone Events Center
When: August 6th, 2022 - 8:00pm

Tickets will go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards member on Thursday, May 5th at 10:00am. Public sale tickets will go on sale the day after on Friday, May 6th at 10:00am. They will be available by going through ticketmaster.

Little Big Town isn't the only country band coming to Turning Stone this summer. Check out these other bands already in the lineup for the Event Center.

Ed Rode
Alabama

    • Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
    • When: May 13th, 2022 - 8:00PM
Red Light Management
Lee Brice

  • Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
  • When: May 27th, 2022 - 8:00PM

Tickets for both of these shows are already up for grabs online. Just visit Turning Stone's website for more information.

