Who Needs ‘Day Drinking’ When You Can See This Band At Turning Stone

What's better than spending your summer on a 'Pontoon' in the 'Boondocks'? How about seeing this band when they come to Central New York.

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Turning Stone Resort Casino is announcing Little Big Town is coming to their Events Center this year. The Grammy Award-winning group will take over the big stage on August 6th at 8:00pm.

Little Big Town has been nominated for numerous Grammy, ACM, CMA and AMA Awards since the band caught fire in 2002. With over 40 award show nominations, they've taken home nearly 20 of those in the past five years. You know them for their hits like 'Boondocks', 'Bring It On Home', and 'Little White Church'.

Getty Images for iHeartMedia Getty Images for iHeartMedia loading...

Little Big Town

Where: Turning Stone Events Center

When: August 6th, 2022 - 8:00pm

Tickets will go on sale for Turning Stone Rewards member on Thursday, May 5th at 10:00am. Public sale tickets will go on sale the day after on Friday, May 6th at 10:00am. They will be available by going through ticketmaster.

Little Big Town isn't the only country band coming to Turning Stone this summer. Check out these other bands already in the lineup for the Event Center.

Ed Rode Ed Rode loading...

Alabama

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

When: May 13th, 2022 - 8:00PM

Lee Brice press photo Red Light Management loading...

Lee Brice

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center When: May 27th, 2022 - 8:00PM

Tickets for both of these shows are already up for grabs online. Just visit Turning Stone's website for more information.

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

The Best Country Singer From Every State Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Country Music's Best Drinking Songs Check out country music's best drinking songs. Over 100 country songs about beer, whiskey, wine and beer.