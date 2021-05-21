Level 2 Sex Offender Charged With Rape In Rome

Oneida County CAC

A Rome man and registered Level 2 sex offender has been arrested on sex abuse charges following an investigation by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center.

45-year old Steven Johnson is accused of having sex with a 12-year old girl at a residence in Rome.

Johnson is charged with rape.

He’s being held in the Oneida County jail without bail.

An order of protection has been issued on behalf of the child, who’s been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.

The Child Advocacy Center was assisted in the investigation by the Patrol Division and the Forensic Identification Unit of the Rome Police Department.