Level 3 Sex Offender Arrested On Rape Charges

A Utica man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a 13-year old girl.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center says 59-year old Willie Green, a level 3 sex offender, allegedly had sexual contact with the girl in a Utica home over the course of the past year.

Green is charged with two counts of rape and one count of criminal sexual act.

An Order of Protection has been requested on behalf of the victims and services have been offered through the Child Advocacy Center.