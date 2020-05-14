Levitt AMP Utica Postponed Until Next Summer

Disappointing news for the free Levitt AMP summer concert series in Utica. This year's series in Utica has been postponed until next summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While disappointing, local organizers say the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation have assured that the $25,000 grant that covers half the cost of the concert series will be available for the city next summer, and Utica will not have to reapply for funding next year.

Additionally the public vote required to receive funding will also not be required in Utica.

This summer would have marked the fifth consecutive year of the Levitt AMP series in Utica.

For each of the first four years, the remaining half of the funding needed to pull off the free concerts was provided by The Community Foundation of Oneida and Herkimer Counties, officials said.

