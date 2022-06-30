Local Restaurant Among the World’s Best for Wine Enthusiasts

Utica's The Tailor and the Cook restaurant is the area's only Central New York eatery to make the Wine Spectator list of the world's best restaurants for wines.

The Tailor and the Cook won the Award of Excellence which "recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style," according to the magazine. The restaurant will be featured in the magazine's 2022 Dining Guide "which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”

“We are thrilled to have been awarded this incredible honor and absolutely humbled to be included in a group of such stellar Restaurants!” Said Tim Hardiman, Owner and Executive Chef of The Tailor and the Cook. “Over the last decade we have worked hard to build our Wine program to where we are today, with a strong focus on the incredible wines of New York State. We think it is fantastic that Wine Spectator recognizes our Wine Program as one of the best!” said Hardiman. “We sure are in good company”

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists back in 1981 when there were three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award—with 1,782; 1,290; and 97 winners each year in each respective category.

Here's how Wine Spectator described The Tailor and the Cook.

"The Tailor and the Cook is one of the brightest spots in Utica's rich Culinary nightlife. Attentive service and a comfortable atmosphere support provocative cuisine and a trend-setting beverage program. The. The relationship between the food we eat and where it is produced is of growing concern to many. The Tailor and the Cook brings the many bounties of our rich agriculture and food scene to the forefront, giving our guests the opportunity to know where their food comes from and how it is produced. Featuring Local Products whenever possible, menus change based on seasonality, freshness, and availability. A thoughtfully curated selection of NYS Wines, Local Beers and Craft Spirits round out our Dining Experience."

Recently, Hardiman announced that The Tailor and the Cook would be expanding in 2023, moving to 311 Main Street in the former Children’s Museum. "We look forward to the next decade of serving Central New York the finest food and beverage," said Hardiman.

