Lowville Man Charged With Rape

Oneida County CAC

A Lowville man has been arrested for allegedly having sexual contact with a 14-year old girl.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 38-year old Daryl Spencer began having sexual contact with the girl in February of 2019 in a Town of Annsville home.

Spencer is charged with rape.

An order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim and services are being offered by Oneida County Child Protective Services and the CAC.