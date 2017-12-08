MADD And Uber Launch Safe Rides Pledge In Utica

Mothers Against Drunk Driving and Uber are launching a Safe Rides Pledge in Utica.

Starting today, Utica residents can take the pledge to ride and drive safely this holiday season and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win free round trip rides for 20 to and from a holiday event of their choice.

The last day to take the pledge is December 13th.

The campaign marks the first holiday season where people in Utica have had access to Uber.

“The holiday season is a great time to gather and celebrate with family and loved ones but it is important that safety remain a top priority,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “We fully support MADD and Uber’s proactive initiative to promote safe and responsible holiday travel for our community.”