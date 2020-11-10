A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy shot a man at Chittenango Fall State Park after an hour long standoff ended when the man allegedly pointed a weapon at officers, according to a release from New York State Police.

NYSP officials say they're investigating the incident at the request of Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood. The man who was shot was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse in stable condition and was undergoing surgery Tuesday night, police said.

According to the release from State Police, their preliminary investigation shows the sheriff's office and state police responded to the park in Fenner after someone reported a man with a weapon. When 37-year-old Timothy Bodley was located at the park, he was holding what police believed was a handgun, and was threatening to harm himself, police said.

After approximately an hour, officers say Bodley raised the weapon toward them. The currently unnamed sheriff's deputy then show Bodley in his lower leg and abdomen, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.

