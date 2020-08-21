Madison County Finds EEE In Second Mosquito Pool

The Madison County Health Department says Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been found in a mosquito pool collected from the Smith Ridge Road collection site in the Town of Sullivan.

Officials say it’s the county’s second EEE positive mosquito pool detected this season.

Enhanced surveillance began after notification of the first detection of EEE in a mosquito pool on Moore Road on July 27th.

The Department says enhanced surveillance will continue for the remainder of the season.

They’re encouraging residents to take steps to prevent mosquito bites while outdoors.

That includes wearing insect repellant and wearing long sleeved shirts and pants.

.