Man Accused Of Trying To Sexually Entice A Child Online

A Boonville man has been arrested for allegedly trying to sexually entice an underage girl through a social media website.

Investigators with the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center say 23-year old Allan Swartfiguer had contact with a then 12-year old girl in the City of Utica through Facebook several times during the summer of 2019.

They say the contact included sexual enticement.Man

Swartfiguer is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

The victim has been offered services through the Child Advocacy Center.