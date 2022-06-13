A man and an 8-year-old boy were killed Sunday afternoon after being hit by a motorcycle on Route 9 near the Lake George Expedition Park in Lake George.

State Police say a motorcycle was headed north at a high rate of speed when he went off the shoulder of the road and onto a paved bike path, hitting a group of six pedestrians who were standing at the entrance to the bike path.

Two of the pedestrians, 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo, both of Lake George, died of their injuries.

Another pedestrian, 30-year-old Jasmine Leullen of Lake George, is in stable condition at Albany Medical Center.

Three other children with the group of pedestrians were not injured.

Troopers say the driver of the motorcycle, 33-year-old Anthony Futia of Albany suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at Albany Medical Center.

The accident remains under investigation.

The crash happened as a five-day motorcyle rally known as Americade was ending.

The annual event draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to Lake George.

It was not immediately known whether the motorcylist who hit the pedestrians on Sunday was in the area to take part in Americade.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warrensburg EMS, West Glens Falls EMS, Bay Ridge EMS, North Queensbury EMS, Lake George EMS, Lake George Fire, Life Net, and the New York State Department of Transportation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

