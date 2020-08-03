Man Undergoes Life Saving Surgery After Road Rage Shooting

Utica Police have made an arrest stemming from a road rage incident late Friday afternoon at the intersection of Rutger and Mohawk Streets.

Police say, when officers arrived on scene they learned a male had been struck by gunfire in the stomach and needed immediate medical help and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police

Police learned the victim needed emergent surgery due to internal injuries and hospital staff were able to save the man’s life.

Officials revealed, during the course of the investigation it was learned that this was a road rage incident that originated minute before the shooting.

On Sunday, police say investigators with the Major Crimes Unit were able to locate the suspect in the shooting.

Police arrested 42-year-old Kham Khiamdavanh of Utica and charged him with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and additional charges are possible.