Celebrate St Patrick’s Day All Month Long with Magically Delicious Boozy Milkshake

We found the pot of gold! The end of the rainbow is being served up at one Central New York restaurant.

Forget the Shamrock Shake. Celebrate St Patrick's Day all month long with a boozy milkshake at the Upstate Tavern in Turning Store Resort in Verona, New York. The famous drinks are so magically delicious Forbes even recognized the sweet concoctions, calling them “photogenic treats that are certainly worth the caloric splurge.”

Credit - Turning Stone via Facebook Credit - Turning Stone via Facebook loading...

Want one? Just ask for the March Boozy Milkshake Special. Or you can choose from the year-round favorites.

Connie's Loaded Milkshakes

Holy Cannoli! Connie serves up delicious milkshakes you have to try at least once at her diner that's been around for nearly 60 years.

Connie's loaded milkshakes are a popular treat people drive from mile around to enjoy. There are 5 staples to choose from along with limited edition milkshakes to celebrate the holidays at Connie's Diner in Waterloo, New York.

Rise & Shine Shakes

Rise and shine. One Syracuse diner is serving up unique meals, that look almost too good to eat and wait until you see their milkshakes.

From Cotton Candy and S'more pancakes to Cauliflower Breakfast Pizza, Rise and Shine have plenty of unique options for breakfast and brunch. It's not just the food that's unique either. Try the Kissing Booth Carnival Shake that also has a boozy option. the Brown Sugar Pop Tart Milky Cereal White Russian or the new New Bathtub Drinks.