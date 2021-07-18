According to a post on the Tioga County Sheriff's office Face book page, the vulnerable adult who had been missing for almost two weeks has been found deceased.

The July 17 post reads:

"Update: Sandra Ledford, the missing vulnerable adult that was reported missing to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office, was found deceased in Johnson City this morning by the Johnson City Police Department. The missing person investigation by the Tioga County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division did not indicate any criminal activity. The circumstances of the death are being investigated by the Johnson City Police Department."

Sandra Ledford had last been seen at her home in Candor on July 6 and was said to have no family in the area and did not have a cell phone with her.

A few days later, the Sheriff's office updated the information on the 66-year-old and said Ledford appeared to have a cast on her right leg and her left leg was a prosthetic. She had been seen on store surveillance a few minutes after she had left her home at the Mirabito convenience store and gas station on Route 96 in Owego.

In their posting on social media, the Tioga County Sheriff's office thanked the public and area Police agencies for their assistance.

