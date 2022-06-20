Missing Greenwood Lake Man Found Dead, Nyack, NY Man Arrested

A man from Rockland County is now facing murder charges following the disappearance and death of an Orange County man.

On Friday, New York State Police from Troop F arrested a man from Rockland County who's accused of killing a man from Orange County.

Greenwood Lake, New York Man Goes Missing

On Tuesday, June 14, 2022, the New York State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigation were contacted by the Greenwood Lake Police Department for their assistance for a missing person, 56-year-old Brian Romney of Greenwood Lake, New York.

New York State Police then took the lead as officers searched for the Greenwood Lake man.

Body of Missing Greenwood Lake, New York Man Found in West Nyack New York

The body of Romney was found at a home in West Nyack, New York, police say. The investigation into Romney's death led police to arrest Joseph Janulewicz on June 17, according to New York State Police.

Rockland County Man Accused of Murdering Orange County Man

New York State Police announced the arrest of 63-year-old Joseph Janulewicz of West Nyack for murder in the second degree on Friday, June 17.

Police did not release how their investigation led to the murder charge. Police add this incident is still under investigation.

