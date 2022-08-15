Utica Police Stop Man Strolling Down Street in Nothing But Shoes

A man in his birthday suit was seen walking down a Central New York street like it was any other day.

The possibly disturbed man was seen strolling a sidewalk in Utica wearing nothing but a pair of shoes. Utica police stopped the gentleman right in front of the Addison Miller pool. They can be seen calmly talking to the naked man who doesn't seem to have a care in the world.

Hopefully, the man was taken somewhere to get any help he may need.

Naked in New York City

A naked person in New York City is nothing like in Utica. No one seems to even look twice at a man wearing nothing but dress socks at a Manhattan subway station, according to the New York Post.

The man walked out of the station and marched right up with his birthday suit toward 1 Police Plaza, where a uniformed officer was seen calling for help — and casting his eyes away.

The Post said the man was taken to Bellevue Hospital for an evaluation.

Mental Health Issues

1 in 5 adults and adolescents is living with a mental health disorder and about half of all mental illnesses begin by age 14. Three-quarters begin by age 24, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Mental Health America, the nation’s leading nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness, believes mental health conditions should be treated early.

When we think about cancer, heart disease, or diabetes, we don't wait years to treat them. We start before Stage4--we begin with prevention. So why don't we do the same for individuals who are dealing with mental health concerns?

Learn more and get help at MHAnational.org.