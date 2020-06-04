Watch New Hartford School Senior Parade

It's been a crazy week for New Hartford School patents and seniors.

The week started with mock graduation festivities at the Stanley Theatre and en did with authorities shutting everything down due to COVID-19 restrictions.

At the end of the day, the Governor and NYS Health Department seemed to open the door to some level of pomp and circumstance. Either way, parents at New Hartford decided on a public parade to celebrate the class of 2020.

Watch the parade here.