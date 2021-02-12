Several central New York family entertainment centers (FECs) who want to re-open their doors to the public are among the latest to sue New York State over what they call 'arbitrary' and 'random' determinations of who can and can't do business in the pandemic.

The group includes Rockin' Jump New Hartford, to owners of PINZ in Sangertown Square, Billy Beez in Sangertown Square and Destiny USA, Sky Zone Syracuse and Get Air Syracuse, and many others.

''The FEC plaintiffs, which include indoor adventure parks, trampoline parks, arcades, laser tag centers and other indoor family amusements, claim the ongoing pandemic restrictions imposed on their businesses are unfair as compared to gyms, casinos, bowling alleys, indoor recreation venues and many other indoor businesses that have reopened,'' according to a release about the suit from PINZ Entertainment group.

In court filings, the plaintiffs also cite recent tweets and public statements made by Governor Andrew Cuomo quoting the falling rate of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations, yet they remain closed - while similar businesses and competitors are not.

''Despite all the positive numbers in the State of New York as articulated by Governor Cuomo, Plaintiffs' businesses and livelihood remain shut down....The plaintiffs in this action have been ready to open "smartly and safely" for several months and have suffered colossal harm over the past 11 months,'' attorneys for the family entertainment centers argue in court filings.

Others in the suit include trampoline parks, arcades, laser tag centers and other indoor public amusement centers from across the state.

--------------------------------------