New Luxury Rental Coming To Hinckley Lake Outside Of Utica

There will be a new luxury short-term rental coming to Hinckley Lake in 2022. Introducing the Hinckley Hideaway, just outside of Utica.

For those that don't know, Hinckley lake is located around 25 minutes from the city of Utica. The Hinckley Hideaway offers 100+ feet of private water frontage, a nice deck for your boats that overlooks Hinckley where boating traffic is minimal and wildlife spotting is optimal.

If you're heading for the lake to enjoy water activities, there are all sorts of things to take advantage of at the hideaway. They offer an area to swim, complimentary kayaks, and a place for you to try stand-up paddleboarding.

If relaxing is your vibe, take in the view year-round and start a fire in the custom fire pit. More of an adventure seeker? This part of the Adirondack Park is steps (or pedals) away from both hiking and mountain biking trails.

During the winter you'll be able to enjoy local snowmobile trails, hit a snowshoe loop or go cross country skiing all within minutes of Hinckley Hideaway.

This renovated cabin is equipped with a modern kitchen, granite countertops, new appliances, smart technology and much more. The cabin has 3 bedrooms, and can sleep up to 6 guests. They also have both a washer and dryer for laundry.

“The goal of Hinckley Hideaway is to share our love of the Adirondacks with the community by offering a nice place for couples and families to stay all year-round,” said Dominick M. Manfredo, Co-Owner. “With so much investment going into this area, we just want to compliment all of the other attractions that bring people to this part of Upstate New York.” Lucas Overton, Co-Owner, added “We are working hard to create a design that is attractive and comfortable for guests to enjoy whether it be for a long weekend, or a few weeks.”

Hinckley Hideaway is scheduled to open Summer of 2022. You can follow them on Facebook to see when bookings will open up.