New State of the Art Restaurant Coming to Utica Waterfront

A historic building is being transformed into a new state-of-the-art restaurant, banquet facility, and regional event center on the waterfront in Central New York.

Utica's historic waterfront at Harbor Point will go from a former industrial area to a year-round destination for residents and tourists thanks to a decade of planning. Mohawk Valley Garden (MVG) plans to rehabilitate the 1933 building and construct an 8,000-square-foot facility at the southeastern portion of the harbor.

These two buildings will combine to make a unique facility that will overlook the water and serve as a catalyst for inner-harbor development.

Renovation Underway

Millions of dollars have been invested in the project already, including building demolition, new roads, and rebuilding the seawall. Work on the new waterfront facility is expected to begin in the next few months.

“Development of a premier waterfront restaurant and events center at Harbor Point is a natural next step for Mohawk Valley Garden, given our efforts on a number of different projects in the surrounding area," said Rob Esche, MVG President.

Mohawk Valley Garden operates the Adirondack Bank Center, 72 Tavern & Grill, and Babe's at Harbor Point. There are also plans for a walking bridge to connect the Harbor and the Adirondack Bank Center to make it easier to for guests to visit both the Bank Center and the Waterfront restaurant.

“The City of Utica and the Utica Harbor Point Development Corporation, in partnership with the State of New York, have invested significant public funds in recent years at Harbor Point to create an environment in which the private sector would likewise want to invest," Mayor Robert Palmieri said. "This important first step with Rob Esche and Mohawk Valley Gardens is a culmination of those efforts. Rob Esche and MVG have a proven track record in having a vision and implementing that vision successfully – whether it be at Aqua Vino on the Canal, the Memorial Auditorium, the Nexus Center, or Bagg’s Square.”

There's no word on what the new state-of-the-art restaurant will be but we should know in the coming months.

