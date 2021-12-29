New Year’s Winter Storm Likely For New York State

It hasn't exactly been the coldest and snowiest December for Western New York, and all of New York State for that matter. The weather on Christmas Eve and Day was not what we expect for the holidays -- rain and 40's.

Even though the weather lately has been warmer than usual, the long-range forecast is calling for colder weather to finally push its way into New York and we could see some downright messy and unpleasant travel conditions for the upcoming holiday weekend.

The temperatures will be above average for New York State until New Year's Day.

AccuWeather is predicting a potential storm that will hit New York and the northeast the first day or two of the new year. Rain is expected Thursday and Friday (New Year's Eve), but colder temps for the new year, with rain, sleet, ice and snow are possible and could be a mess for us.

The Weather Channel says that a wintry "mess" rain, sleet and snow will impact upstate New York and throughout New England for New Year's Day (Saturday).

Sunday could be a very tricky day with snow likely. We just don't know how much and exact timing, but one thing is for sure, is that New Year's Eve, New Year's Day, and January 2nd will have messy, wintry weather that will make traveling a pain.

Hopefully, the driving conditions aren't too bad and it won't cause much disruption for parties, but Mother Nature always seems to throw us a curveball.

