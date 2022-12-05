Another note for drivers the next time you're headed to a game or event at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium, or the Nexus Center.

Utica Police have announced a temporary parking ban along two roads surrounding The AUD and Nexus. Effective immediately parking is prohibited:

On the north side of Whitesboro Street - between Washington Street and Auditorium Drive

On the east side of Broadway from Whitesboro Street to Oriskany Street.

The temporary banned parking areas are highlighted in the google maps image below:

via google maps (parking ban areas on Whitesboro Street and Broadway are highlighted in orange and green) via google maps (parking ban areas on Whitesboro Street and Broadway are highlighted in orange and green) loading...

Utica Police officials say the change is being made to improve pedestrian safety around the Adirondack Bank Center and the Nexus Center.

The parking ban "...is simply a bridge to a more permanent solution until one can collaboratively be devised," UPD said on Facebook when announcing the change. They're also reminding motorists that free parking is available in the lots on the north side of Whitesboro Street.

Haven't seen the inside of the new Nexus Center? Keep scrolling for our photo gallery below.

Just last month, officials announced a permanent change to the traffic pattern surrounding the two sports facilities. Auditorium Drive, adjacent to the Adirondack Bank Center is now a one-way road, with traffic only permitted northbound. Motorists who normally travel south on Auditorium Drive to connect to Route 5S should follow detour signage to get onto Route 5s from Whitesboro Street, officials said.

