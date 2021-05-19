Patio Drive-In Of Utica For Sale

The Patio Drive-In of Utica, home of the "World's Best Chili Dogs," is for sale.

The Patio Drive-In, located at 1401 Oriskany Street in Utica, has been listed for sale with Pavia:

The iconic Patio Drive-in consisting of 2,532 ± SF & 60 ± seats. High traffic and visibility. Situated at the intersection of Oriskany Street and Jason Street. Contact broker for equipment list.

Currently, the asking price is for $299,000. The Patio Drive-In has been owned by Larry Gurdo since 2018, after the previous owners retired.

According to History, the drive-in concept of restaurants was first popularized by a Texas chain of eateries called the Pig Stand, who opened in Texas back in 1921.

Customers would pull in to the parking lot and be immediately greeted by carhops, combination waiter-busboys who served burgers and fries on trays that clipped on to the car’s window."

Get our free mobile app

Former Doyle Diner Of Utica For Sale

The former Doyle diner, aka Roger’s Coffee Shop, aka Jenny’s Diner, has been listed for sale with Pavia:

Former Doyle Diner is immediately available and located in the Utica Brewery District. Partially equipped. Corner location. See broker for equipment list."

Roger’s Coffee Shop was sold back in 2015 to Tom Taylor and Jennifer Vohwinkel. They renamed the classic spot on Varick Street Jenny’s Diner. Back in June of 2020, Jenny's announced on Facebook they were closing:

We are sad to announce that we will not be reopening. Thank you everyone for your support and love. We will miss each and everyone of you!"

The current lease price is for $2,000. You can read more here.