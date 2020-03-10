Phillips Challenges Tenney To A Debate

Republican 22nd Congressional District candidate George Phillips is challenging former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to a debate.

Phillips says during a recent conversation with Tenney, she offered to debate him anytime, anywhere.

“I would like to take her up on this offer to debate as much as possible and am looking for debate opportunities with local news and civic organizations, on college campuses or with whatever group will host us,” said Phillips.

With Franklin Sager dropping out of the race, the GOP Primary is now a two-person race.

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Anthony Brindisi in the November election.