Stunning Photos Show Chaos at the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

Hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (January 6) in an attempt to disrupt Congress' scheduled certification of the 2020 presidential election.

Thousands of demonstrators, many of whom turned violent towards federal law enforcement over the hours, descended on D.C. Wednesday morning to protest Donald Trump's failed re-election and rally in support of his ongoing stolen election claim. Since his loss in November, Trump has maintained his claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him, though there remains no evidence of such.

Doubling down on his refusal to concede to president-elect Joe Biden, Trump, who was impeached on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in December 2019, addressed the rally gathering at the White House Ellipse.

"We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved," Trump falsely claimed during his speech today, according to the Washington Post. "We won this election, and we won it by a landslide. This was not a close election."

Not long after, in an act of domestic terrorism that has been likened by many to an attempted coup, pro-Trump rioters physically broke down protective barricades and stormed the Capitol building, scaling walls, breaking windows, overtaking federal law enforcement and ultimately forcing their way into the building. The mob eventually made its way into the Senate chambers.

Lawmakers have reportedly since been evacuated from the Capitol.