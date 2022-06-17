10 Things Didn’t Know About FrogFest Star Dylan Scott

Dylan Scott, one of country music's hottest new stars, is headling FrogFest 33. We sat down with him to learn a little bit more about his life on and off stage, asking 10 rapid-fire questions. "I'm pretty bad at these but go ahead," Dylan joked.

Here are 10 things you may not know about FrogFest headliner Dylan Scott and some of his answers may surprise you, including his dream duet partner and his bad habit that he swears happens in his sleep.

Q: What's your guilty pleasure

A: Candy.

Q: Your biggest pet peeve

A: Oh man, I don't know.

Q: If you could have dinner with anyone dead or alive who would it be

A: Keith Whitley. I'm a huge fan.

Q: How do you live your best life

A: I live my best life every day hopping on a bus with the guys, going out playing country music, and then coming back home to my family and hanging out for a few days. I'm living it.

Q: If we went onto your busy and opened your fridge what would we find

A: We have coffee creamer. We have some yogurt. And we have some leftovers one of my band guys brought for his wife back to the bus.

Q: What's the strangest fan request

A: Probably signing stuff - butt cheeks, chest, foreheads.

Q: Last time you laughed so hard you cried

A: Oh man, every day. Every day there's something I'm laughing at pretty hard.

Q: One thing fans may be surprised to learn about you

A: I tell you what, I have a really bad habit of biting my nails. I've tried so many times to quit. I swear I do it in my sleep.

Q: Where do you see yourself in 5 years

A: Where I hope to see myself is continually having some number 1 hits songs to build up. Hopefully, maybe playing some arenas.

Q: Your ultimate duet partner

A: Tim McGraw. He's a Louisianna boy who grew up about 30 minutes from the town I grew up in. I've always been a huge fan. To this day, I've never met him. I've never even been in the same room as the guy.

Dylan is hoping Tim McGraw will finally notice with his TikTok videos.

New Trucks

Maybe Tim and Dylan should sell their trucks together. "He's only selling his for $7,500 OBO and mine going to be way more than that," Dylan joked.

FrogFest 33

Dylan Scott will cap off a day full of live music on Saturday, June 18 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds and we can't wait!

WHAT: FrogFest 33

WHEN: June 18

WHERE: Herkimer County Fairgrounds

GATES: 11:30 AM

MUSIC: 12:00 PM

ENTERTAINMENT

Dylan Scott

Brooke Moriber

Alexandria Corn

Alyssa Trahan

Frankie Justin

Whiskey Creek

Joe Vandresar & Kickin' It

Broken Rule

National Anthem with Krystal Lee

TICKET PRICES

$23 General Admission

SOLD OUT $65 - Curtis Lumber VIP tickets include a private cash bar, food, private bathrooms, FrogFest T-Shirt, and special seating.

Kids 10 and under FREE with General Admission (VIP tickets $65)

$30 at the gate on June 18