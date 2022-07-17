Authorities are still investigating a tragic accident that left one person dead.

The incident took place at a home located at 15058 Snowshoe Road in the Jefferson County town of Henderson, New York. Police were called to the scene at approximately 12:16pm on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

An investigation by the New York State Police has led authorities to conclude that a worker with a paving company in the area "was sealing a blacktop driveway at the residence when a fellow worker attempted to move a 2001 Ford pickup truck and trailer up the steep driveway. The driver stated the pickup truck lost power/brakes and began to roll back, causing the trailer to strike 55-year-old Matthew F. Bondellio Sr., from Adams Center, NY who was standing directly behind the trailer spraying the driveway."

Mr. Bondellio was brought to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown where, according to a written release from the NYSP, he succumbed to his injuries.

No other physical injuries were reported. It has not yet been reported how many people were on the scene at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police. At this time foul play is not suspected and no arrests have been made.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. No arrest has been made at the time of this posting. However, should that change, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

