Police Take Murder Suspect Into Custody After He Turns Himself In

Utica Police say they have a homicide suspect in custody.

According to officials, Justin Peak turned himself in at police headquarters Wednesday night in connection with the homicide of Cleastore Jefferson.

Jefferson was shot on James Street the night of July 21st and died in the early morning hours of July 22nd.

Police established their suspect as Justin Peak of Utica and have been looking for him since around July 29th.

Police say they want to thank everyone who helped with the peaceful apprehension, including Peak’s family, attorney and people in the mayor’s office.

Police say, Non-traditional methods and cooperation can be the building blocks of Police and community relations.