Popular NASCAR Mainstay and Ballston Spa Native Suddenly Passes Away
To many, he will be remembered as a passionate lover of racing that made the sport more accessible to fans. He also inspired many broadcasters to pursue the sport as a viable career path for their talents. -The Outsider
Sad news from the world of stock car racing as a veteran NASCAR TV personality, broadcaster, and a mainstay on the circuit for years, passed away unexpectedly on Friday night.
The racing community was shocked to learn that Randy Pemberton, born on September 21, 1959, in Ballston Spa, passed away suddenly at the age of 62.
See how the NASCAR community reacted to the news of Randy Pemberton below
In his younger years, Randy's love for basketball shined through, when he starred and played for Ballston Spa High School and later at Albany Business College. But it was his passion for NASCAR and broadcasting where his true talents would be unearthed.
For many years Pemberton was a mainstay on the NASCAR circuit both as an announcer and popular TV show host.
According to the Outsider, Pemberton, the brother of former Cup Series VP of competition Robin Pemberton and JRM competition director, Ryan Pemberton, started gaining popularity in the 1990s Winston Cup era.
He would serve as the voice of Inside Winston Cup Racing on TNN and he also hosted a call-in show where racing fans could contribute live to the broadcast, similar to radio formats.