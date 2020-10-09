Raspberries Cafe- Half Off Thursday October 15th

On Thursday October 15th, you'll be able to try Raspberries Cafe of Utica, Rome, and New Hartford. We want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. This is your chance to save on an amazing local restaurant.

About Raspberries

Raspberries Cafe has been serving Utica and the surrounding area since 2006. With an inviting and warm atmosphere, breakfast that's served all day until 3 pm, great lunches and three convenient locations in Utica, New Hartford and Rome, it's no wonder Raspberries Cafe is a local favorite. All of their dishes are made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and products. You can also enjoy delicious Italian dinners on Friday and Saturday nights at their Utica location on South Genesee Street. Come by and sample one of their chef's signature meals!

Raspberries Cafe invites you to come in and have a great meal with this $25 gift certificate for only $12.50. This is your chance to save, and enjoy an amazing meal.

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday October 15th at 8 am, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 for Raspberries Cafe for only $12.50.