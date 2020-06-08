Red Cross Aids Six After Utica Fire

Volunteers from the Central and Northern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate assistance to six people displaced by a multi-family fire on Ferris Avenue in Utica on Sunday evening.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for necessities like food, shelter and clothing for four adults and two children, ages 1 and 2.

Volunteers also offered emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items and stuffed animals for the children

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

.