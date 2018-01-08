Red Cross Has Urgent Need For Blood Donors

Red Cross officials say ten blood drives in New York were canceled due to last week's winter storm, causing 235 donations to go uncollected.

“Even temporary disruptions to blood and platelet donations can diminish the availability for hospital patients,” said Patty Corvaia, communications manager of the New York-Penn Red Cross Blood Services Region. “It’s the blood on the shelves that helps save lives in an emergency, and that’s why we’re asking eligible individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets today.”