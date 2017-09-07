The American Red Cross will be holding another volunteer boot camp training session on Saturday at SUNY Poly in Marcy.

It will take place from 9:00 to 6:00.

The training sessions are being held around the region to train new volunteers for potential deployment to provide disaster relief.

So far, 33 Red Cross volunteers from the Eastern New York Region have been deployed to support relief efforts in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Six volunteers have been deployed to Florida to prepare for Hurricane Irma.

Prospective volunteers must be willing and able to serve in a disaster-affected area for a minimum of 14 consecutive days.

To sign up for a session, please register online or call (518) 694-5104.