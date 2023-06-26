Rome Man, 26, Killed In Annsville Crash

A 26-year-old Rome man was killed in a single vehicle crash after striking a tree in the town of Annsville.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say Christopher Rhodes was north on Meadows Road and lost control of the vehicle while rounding a slight curve. His vehicle continued into the southbound lane of traffic, then onto the should before striking a tree, deputies said.

Rhodes with lone occupant of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meadows Road was closed for a while because of the accident scene but has since re-opened.

Did We Catch You Crossing The 2022 Utica Boilermaker Road Race Finish Line? Boilermaker Sunday is back in July! The morning started with sunshine and brisk air. The finish line was already lined up with fans ready to cheer on their family and friends as early as 6:45 AM.

Scroll to see if we caught you crossing the finish line, or someone you know! Congrats again to all the participants of the 2022 Boilermaker Road Race.

The Boilermaker Road Race took place Sunday, July 10th, 2022.

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.