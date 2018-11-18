Rome Man Charged with Assault 3rd in Domestic Incident
A Rome man is charged with 3rd degree assault after a physical altercation with his girlfriend during a domestic incident.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says it received an anonymous tip to check on the welfare of of a woman in her mid-50's. Deputies checked up on the woman and later arrested her boyfriend, Richard Jones, 48, on the misdemeanor charges, including harassment.
Deputies say their investigation is continuing and charged may be added or upgraded.