Get Your Skates On, Family Friendly Ice Rink Coming To Downtown Utica

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was in Utica today to announce projects approved for the City’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. One of the projects will include an ice rink at Liberty Bell Park.

Utica was awarded $10 million in DRI funding by the state in 2019 as a Round 4 winner. The money was released this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Utica is on the rise with a renewed sense of energy and optimism as we focus on our economic recovery," said Hochul. "Our Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects will further create economic opportunity and transform the Utica community by making renovations to historic buildings, creating vibrant public spaces and providing critical support for local small businesses."

It will fund a total of 16 revitalization projects in the City.

Restore the Kempf Block into Mixed-used Redevelopment - $750,000

Establish a Business Assistance Fund - $750,000

Construct Mixed-use Artspace Utica: Affordable Live/Work Artist Housing - $650,000

Rehabilitate Veterans' Fitness and Wellness Center - $650,000

Create an Employment Center to Prepare and Attract a Diverse Workforce - $624,000

Renovate Macartovin Commercial Space to Attract Businesses to the City's Commercial Corridor - $600,000

Redevelop Oneida National Bank Building to Establish Mohawk Valley's Commercial Kitchen/Food Incubator - $400,000

Rehabilitate New Century Club into Modern Commercial Space - $375,000

Upgrade the Stanley Theater - $340,250

Repair Washington Street Garage to Expand Parking Downtown - $2,000,000

Create Munson-Williams Park at Munson-Williams Proctor Arts Institute -$819,500

Expand Public Art to Create a Vibrant Arts-themed Corridor - $750,000:

Adaptive Reuse of DeSales Center for Inclusive Community Services - $500,000

Activate Liberty Bell Park - $278,350

Bestowing Roots and Wings: Improving Outdoor Community Space at the Carol L. Crooms Cultural Activities Center - $111,000

Rehabilitate the Utica Public Library Genesee Street Corridor - $101,900