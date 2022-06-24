9 Ways To Ensure A Fun & Safe Summer Vacation This Year

As summer has officially kicked off, there's a lot of fun in store this year. That being said, there are still dangers to be aware of too.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding residents to be safe when planning their summer vacation or "staycation" this year.

Whether you decide to rent a home or cabin, set up camp at a local site, or make your backyard an oasis, fire safety is paramount.

Renting a Home or Airbnb

Make sure you check that all smoke detectors and CO2 alarms around the house are working. This is a simple step that can prevent a major tragedy.

Parents should also go over the proper exit strategy for the home with their children. Since this is a new place to them, they will be unfamiliar with the best ways to exit the home in case of an emergency.

Camping

Before building your own camp fire, first go online and learn how to build one safely. Not only will this sav you time, but you can also learn better ways to control and extinguish the fire as well.

You should always check with the park rangers and other local officials to see if campfires are permitted. This is even more important during the summer vegetation that is dry.

BBQ Safety

A study by the NFPA shows that 39% of the contact-type burns reported each year come from children under five. These typically came from when the kid bumped into, touched or fell on the grill.

Grills should always be kept in an open area to avoid potential fire starters or people running into them. They should also be cleaned regularly to prevent grease fires.

Pool Safety

Swimming pools are the perfect place to cool off on a hot summer day, but they also pose a huge safety threat. It only takes a moment for a child, or an adult, to drown. Those with pools should make safety a priority.

Children should never be left unattended near water. Proper fencing should also be installed to prevent an accident. Someone should always be watching when there are people playing in or around a pool.

"On behalf of all of FASNY, we wish everyone a happy, healthy and safe summer,” said John Farrell, FASNY President.

