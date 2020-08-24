Sangertown Mall Curtailing Hours

Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford is rolling back operating hours effective on Tuesday, August 25.

A release from Pyramid Management Group says the mall will now be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Sunday's hours are unchanged - 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

After announcing reduced hours of operation in July when first re-opening after having to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sangertown went back to 'normal' hours in early August, which was 10a-9p.

Customers are reminded that hours for individual businesses inside the mall may vary so it is advised that you check with your retailer first. And, shoppers should follow Healthy Shopper Guidelines, which are being enforced at Sangertown.

