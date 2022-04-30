New York, we've done it again! Three cities in the state landed in the top 5 for the most snowfall in the 2021-2022 winter season. One city in the state actually took the top spot.

I live in Buffalo and one thing I can say about this winter is that it has been brutal. There have been snowstorms, polar vortexes, Nor'Easters, snow squalls, and other crazy weather terms I never ever heard of before moving here. And the messed up part is that we still aren't fully out of winter yet. Yes, May is a week away, but some sneaky New York snow might hit us before summer fully arrives. I have had to come to terms with the fact that we basically just skip spring and most of the fall in New York. There are two seasons - winter and 'let's cram every concert, festival, and outdoor activity into 3 months,' also known as summer.

As they say, misery loves company, so I'm glad that Buffalo wasn't the only city in New York to have massive amounts of snow dumped on it lol.

#5 City For Most Snowfall 2021-2022 - Syracuse With 76 Inches

Photo by Joshua Ramsdell on Unsplash

Corporal Welch Road, Syracuse

#3 City For Most Snowfall 2021-2022 - Rochester With 87 Inches

Getty Images

Pont de Rennes Bridge, Rochester

#1 City For Most Snowfall 2021-2022 - Buffalo With 96 Inches

Getty Images

Highmark Stadium, Buffalo

Also in the top 5 were Anchorage, Alaska at #2 with 89.3 inches, and Boulder, Colorado at #4 with 80.4 inches.

