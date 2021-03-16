Syracuse Toll Booths Among Six Coming Down on New York State Thruway

The Syracuse toll plaza on the New York State Thruway is coming down.

Syracuse is among six toll booths across the state that will be removed, starting this week. All are expected to be gone, by the end of the summer.

The second wave of removal and road reconstruction is scheduled to begin at the following interchanges:

Exit B2 (Berkshire Spur - Taconic Pkwy)

Exit 23 (Albany - I-787)

Exit 25A (Rotterdam -- I-88)

Exit 34A (Syracuse - I-481)

Exit 47 (LeRoy - I-490)

Exit 48 (Batavia)

If you're travelling on the Thruway around any of the 6 toll areas, you can expect traffic shifts and increased construction. You're asked to use caution while driving in these areas. Speeds will be reduced to 20 MPH until the toll booths are completely removed and interchanges reconfigured.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said, "This monumental project is one of the largest projects in the Authority's nearly 70-year history and is transforming our transportation infrastructure by modernizing and enhancing services for the hundreds of millions of travelers that rely on our system each year."

When completed, 52 toll plazas, approximately 230 individual toll booths, will be no more creating open-road tolling by the end of summer 2021.

"New York remains committed to continuing our infrastructure investments throughout the COVID-19 crisis," Governor Cuomo said. "The completion of this project saves drivers time, cuts greenhouse gas emissions and improves air quality along our thruway system. Even in these trying times, New York State will never put the brakes on building a stronger and better future."